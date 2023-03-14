Liza Soberano Admits She’s *Disappointed* In Her Former Talent Manager Ogie Diaz For ‘Trying To Tarnish’ Her Image

It’s no secret that Liza Soberano became the talk of the town when she decided to switch management companies and ~rebrand~ herself. She garnered mixed reactions both from netizens and her former manager Ogie Diaz when she published a vlog opening up about losing career opportunities and being “boxed in” her love team with her BF IRL Enrique Gil.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/enriquegil17

In a vlog published by Ogie, he opened up about his financial arrangement with the actress—claiming that he allegedly didn’t receive any commission from Liza’s projects in the last two years.

However, the Forevermore star clarified that her former manager’s statements are ~untrue~. “It actually hurts me that he's making up those lies about me. I feel like he's trying to make it seem like I wasn't profitable in the past two years we were working together when he knows the truth,” she tells Boy Abunda.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"He knows my pains, he knows the things that I felt, the things were mishandled so it's kind of unfair. I feel like he's trying to tarnish my name, and he knows. I don't want to bring this up, but he still gets commissions from some of the endorsements of mine that fell under the time I was under contract with him even though he has no more obligations. We told him he had no more obligations towards me with those endorsements,” she continued.

“Literally last month, we gave him a paycheck for an endorsement that was renewed before our contract ended. Kahit wala na siyang ginagawa for that.”

According to Liza, her former manager even reached out to her when her social media accounts were wiped out. “Natapos naman po ‘yung kontrata namin nang tama, nang maayos, nang hindi po kami magkaaway, super nagkakaintindihan po kami. Why is he trying to say things to make people turn against me?"

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

IMAGE Instagram/ogie_diaz

Hours after Liza’s interview was published, Ogie responded with another vlog.

“Kung may tampo man si Liza sa akin, sorry anak kung in any way na-offend kita or feeling mo kinalaban kita or feeling mo kinokontra kita, kasi wala akong matandaan na kinontra kita. Sinasabi ko lang kung ano ang sa alam ko ang totoo,” he said.

“Basta ako anak, hindi ako na-offend. Mas nalulungkot ako kaysa nao-offend ako. Nalulungkot ako kung bakit kailangan mangyari ito. Kung bakit kailangan ihayag mo ang damdamin mo. Kailangan ko rin naman ihayag ang damdamin ko sa issue kasi napraratangan din ako. Pero kung na-offend ka anak, sorry. Hindi sa hindi ko sinasadya ‘yun, kung 'di gusto ko lamang sabihin kung ano naman ang panig ko, lalo na at nandoon tayo sa point na pareho tayong jinu-judge ng mga tao.”

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.