OMG, Liza Soberano And Enrique Gil Were *Spotted* At A Party Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Well, it seems like the rollercoaster of rumors surrounding Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s relationship status won't stop anytime soon! Despite the recent buzz about a potential breakup, the two were recently *spotted* together at a friend's engagement party, leaving fans guessing again about the real score between the two.
Just last month, social media was set ablaze when Liza's former manager Ogie Diaz said in a vlog that the power couple had allegedly called it quits.
“Actually, nakarating din sakin 'yan na split na o break na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano. Parang nag-ugat ito sa mga pronouncement o naging statement o mga nakaraang interviews ni Liza, never niyang binanggit si Enrique Gil," says Ogie.
“Tapos yung parang hindi pa siya pabor sa mga pagtatatag ng love team kaya nagkaroon ng agam-agam na baka nga wala na sila kasi una, hindi niya pinagmamalaki ang boyfriend, kasi kung ano magpo-post yan si Liza.”
Hearts were shattered as fans braced themselves for a bleak future without witnessing their favorite tandem's onscreen chemistry and real-life love story. But hold on to your hats, because this latest sighting suggests that things might not be as ~gloomy~ as we thought.
On Instagram, a LizQuen fan page shared photos of the two having dinner at a friend’s party.
They even posed for a photo together. Aww!
Of course, their fans were *ecstatic* to see them together after years of eagerly awaiting their onscreen reunion, as their last show Make It With You was abruptly canceled due to the unforeseen challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“LizQuen talaga ang may forever,” says one fan.
“Beaming with pride and joy!” another one quips.
Amidst the ongoing speculation about the status of Liza and Enrique's relationship, one thing remains clear: They’ve managed to sustain a good relationship despite the rumors and uncertainties.
Stay strong, you two!