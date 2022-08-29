Liza Soberano Shares Her ~*Incredible*~ Experience Meeting Her K-pop Idols In South Korea

Liza Soberano has been quite the envy of every K-pop fan as she got the rare chance to meet plenty of K-pop idols in the course of several trips to South Korea!

Just some of Liza's super lucky experiences include taking a selfie with MOMOLAND's Nancy McDonie, hanging out with GOT7’s BAMBAM, dancing with Jay Park, and doing TikTok challenges with IKON's DK and WINNER's Hoony! But what did the actress have to say about these K-pop encounters?

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Liza said, "I was literally living my fangirl dreams. I got to go to the YG [Entertainment] office, I'm a huge YG fan."

Liza, who went to South Korea on two separate trips to network and connect with artists, said, "The whole time it didn't feel real to me, and every day, we were meeting different K-pop idols left and right, and it was just a surreal experience but it was so much fun."

When asked about who she felt the most starstruck with, Liza answered, "I would say pinaka na-starstruck ako sa IVE. I met them at the Starship [Entertainment] office but I was also very starstruck with DK of IKON."

Liza, who did a TikTok challenge with DK, said, "He made me feel really comfortable while filming the TikTok video."

Aside from meeting famous K-pop personalities, Liza's career in the entertainment industry has been picking up. In June 2022, the actress signed on to James Reid's music label, Careless Music. On the other side of the globe, Liza is set to make her Hollywood debut in the film Lisa Frankenstein where she'll be sharing acting credits with Cole Sprouse!

