Wow, Liza Soberano Just Guested On A South Korean Show!

Liza Soberano has been making a lot of content lately with some of South Korea's popular K-pop idols, and she even just guested on a South Korean TV show!

The actress recently shared an IG Story where she met South Korean personalities such as singers Nicole Jung, Soyou aka Kang Ji Hyun, actress Ye Ji Won, and singer-actress Kang Ji Young on the program.

"Had my first ever Korean show guesting tonight on MBN's Not Hocance But Scance," Liza wrote, featuring screenshots from the episode's airing. "Thank you to the hosts and guests of the show for making the experience fun and comfortable!"

Continue reading below ↓

On the show, Liza introduced herself as an actress in the Philippines. Soyou complimented Liza on her "young face", while Nicole asked Liza if she was in South Korea on vacation.

"Kinda vacation, kind of work," Liza replied. "I'm just exploring Seoul and I'm a huge fan of K-pop and K-dramas so I wanna try to find work here."

Liza also shared that she likes to watch random South Korean variety shows to get a feel of the culture and that she's enjoyed South Korean entertainment since she was 11.

"It started with K-pop and then I started watching dramas like Boys Over Flowers." Spoken like a true fan!

Liza has been in South Korea for a while now. Just a few days ago, she *danced* with former 2PM member and the founder and former CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1gher Music Jay Park. She also did TikTok challenges with IKON's DK And WINNER's Hoony. Wow.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She and her manager, James Reid, have also been sighted at Korean entertainment agencies, including Starship Entertainment and YG Entertainment's subsidiary The Black Label, teasing a possible collab with Careless Music. The two were also seen in pics and vids alongside GOT7's BamBam.

Watch Liza's Not Hocance But Scance appearance here:

MORE ON LIZA SOBERANO:

OMG, Liza Soberano Does TikTok Challenges With IKON's DK And WINNER's Hoony

Our Hearts! Liza Soberano Dances To 'Need To Know' With Jay Park

Enrique Gil And Liza Soberano Were Spotted Together Following Breakup Rumors