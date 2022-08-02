Whoa, Liza Soberano And James Reid Attended Bretman Rock's Birthday Party In Hawaii

Liza Soberano and James Reid have been rubbing elbows with a lot of celebs lately, and recently, they even hung out with Bretman Rock!

Bretman recently turned 24 on July 31, and Liza and James were among his guests at his party in Hawaii. The content creator took to IG Stories to share their cute photo together, along with TikTok star-singer Bella Poarch. Talk about Pinoy representation!

Bretman described his birthday party as "Da Baddest", just like how he likes to call himself. Too cute.

Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh also posted snaps at the party, along with photos of James enjoying the sights and sounds of Hawaii.

This isn't the first time that Liza has hung out with Bella. In fact, the two met in June. She and James also recently enjoyed a meal with GOT7's BamBam and even danced with hip-hop star Jay Park! Wow.

Happy birthday, Bretman!

