Liza Soberano Shares A New Selfie With MOMOLAND'S Nancy McDonie And We Honestly Can't Tell The Two Apart

Here's more proof that Liza Soberano and MOMOLAND's Nancy McDonie are indeed lookalikes!

Recently, Liza shared a series of photos from her trip to South Korea which the actress captioned "Korea dump pt. 2" that gave her 17.3 million followers a taste of the places she's been to and the people she hung out with.

One of the photos that caught people's attention was Liza's *newest* selfie with Nancy, who has been touted as the actress's lookalike.

Nancy posted a comment on Liza's photo that reads, "Miss you already" which contained a heart emoji.

It's not the first time that Liza and Nancy have crossed paths. The two stars first met in 2019 when Nancy and the rest of the MOMOLAND girls reportedly asked Liza for a photo while backstage at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special. Before meeting Nancy, Liza said in an August 2018 interview, "Ako po, 'di ko nakikita personally. She's really beautiful, but ako po, I don't see that we look alike. But she's really very beautiful and talented."

