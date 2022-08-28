Here's How Liza Soberano Landed Her Role In The Hollywood Film 'Lisa Frankenstein'

It's an exciting time for Liza Soberano's career as she's set to star in the Hollywood movie Lisa Frankenstein.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN, while filming on location in New Orleans, Louisiana, the actress talked about how she landed the role of Taffy, the step-sister of Lisa, played by Kathryn Newton. Kathryn has appeared in productions such as Little Women and Big Little Lies.

Continue reading below ↓

According to Liza, she was with her managers James Reid and Jeff Oh in Los Angeles connecting with people in the showbiz industry when they bumped into Zelda Williams, who happens to be a filmmaker and the daughter of the late Robin Williams.

"And sakto, the day that I met her, she just got this project Lisa Frankenstein greenlit and she was very excited about it," Liza recalls. "She was talking about it during our meeting and she said, 'Why don’t you audition for one of the characters?' I’m like, 'Sure, I’ll think about it, I’ll read the script and if I like it, I’ll audition for it.'"

The rest, as they say, is history. She would get a call days later while in South Korea that she bagged the role.

"'You got the role, you got the role!'," Liza remembers being told. "And I’m like, 'Oh my gosh!' The funny thing is I like to downplay things in my head until I’m actually in that moment. Because I don't want to get too excited tapos biglang mauudlot."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lisa Frankenstein officially marks Liza's Hollywood debut. Also starring in the movie is Riverdale's Cole Sprouse. OMG!

According to Deadline, Lisa Frankenstein, set in 1989, "follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage."

MORE ON LIZA SOBERANO:

All The Celebs We *Spotted* Hanging Out With James Reid And Liza Soberano

It's Official: Liza Soberano Is Making Her Hollywood Debut In A Movie With *Cole Sprouse*

Liza Soberano And Cole Sprouse Just Followed Each Other On IG And We're So Jealz