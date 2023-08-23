LJ Reyes’ Pre-Wedding Video With Philip Evangelista Will Make You *Cry*

Love is *truly* a force that can weather any storm, and the heartwarming journey of LJ Reyes and Philip Evangelista is a testament to this fact!
After months of buzzing anticipation, the couple's engagement and upcoming wedding have taken center stage, offering a refreshing break from the controversies that have swirled around the actress’ love life.
Just recently, the two posted their *kilig* pre-wedding video entitled “I got you,” and it will surely make you cry.
“It’s the simplest words to say I love you. The most casual words to say I’m here to stay,” says the atress. “The most comforting words that I’ve ever heard, not because I needed saving, not because I needed an escape, but because a person chooses to stay every single day.” Aww!
Of course, the actress’ fans and celebrity friends left congratulatory messages for the two.
Years after LJ’s controversial split with her ex-partner Paolo Contis, it’s a delightful sight to see her love life taking flight. Here’s to a new chapter, LJ and Philip!