Loisa Andalio Marks Her 23rd Birthday With The Chicest Photoshoot With Ronnie Alonte

Here's more proof that Loisa Andalio is blooming into a lovely woman! The actress, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on April 21, marked her special day with a very chic photoshoot shot by Shaira Luna.

Loisa wrote in an Instagram post, "Make a wish, 23!!!" The Kapamilya actress also thanked the team behind the shoot commenting, "Kahit biglaan lang ito, game kayo. Thank you!"

In another set of photos Loisa shared, she wrote in the caption, "To another year of growing in strength, wisdom, and grace."

The final set of photos that Loisa shared from their impromptu photoshoot were shots with her real-life boyfriend, Ronnie Alonte. The actress wrote in the caption, “Thank you! I love you more every day @iamr2alonte.”

For his part, Ronnie also took the time to post a message for Loisa, writing, "Maligayang kaarawan sa'yo, @iamandalioloisa! I love you!" Loisa responded, "I love you, too! Thank you!"

Apart from the photoshoot, Loisa also had a grand birthday celebration which was attended by her closest family and friends, as seen in several posts shared by a fan account: