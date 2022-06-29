Lolit Solis Goes On A Tirade Against Bea Alonzo, Calls Her Feeling ‘Super Mega Star Of All Season'

TW: cyberbullying

It looks like veteran entertainment columnist Lolit Solis is not ending her tirades against Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo anytime soon.

Just this month, the 75-year-old former TV host lashed out through a string of Instagram posts aimed at the Start-Up leading lady. The whole thing seemingly started after the actress' team allegedly reacted to Lolit saying she doesn't suit the character of Seo Dal-mi in the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series.

“Patola ang kampo ni Bea na nag-react, personal ang naging basa sa ginawa kong comment. At doon na nagsimula ang sagutan. Hanggang tuloy-tuloy na at naging petty na,” Lolit narrates.

The entertainment writer then proceeded to mock the actress, whom she claims to have been keeping her out of the list of invited media in press conferences. “Tutal naman feeling ni Bea Alonzo non-entity ako, at kahit anong sabihin o isulat mananatili siyang mega star of all season, okay lang. Ayaw niya ako makita sa presscon niya, okay lang. Kainin niya food na para sakin, idagdag niya enve sa TF niya, pasado pa rin. Ayaw niya ako makita sa mga pupuntahan niya, go. Walang problema.”

Continue reading below ↓

She even went to as far as bringing up Bea's controversial split with Gerald Anderson. “Bea Alonzo, ikaw na, talagang ikaw na ang reyna, queen, madam, boss of all time. Bongga ka! Saludo na ako sa powers mo, pero tandaan mo, dalawang beses kang na-ghost ni Gerald Anderson, so meaning, kulang pa rin ang ganda at powers, wala pa ring nagawa nang iwanan ka.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Adding fuel to the fire, she also slammed Bea for "feeling super mega star of all season," saying, "Tingnan muna mga wrinkles at level of career bago mag-feeling superstar."

In another post, she compared Bea to another Kapuso superstar Marian Rivera, calling Bea “mas mukhang nanay.” She wrote, “Dahil syempre wala siyang Dingdong Dantes at dalawang magandang anak, baka meron siyang jealousy na nadarama kay Marian at siyang dahilan kung bakit meron siyang negative aura.”

Continue reading below ↓

On her most recent post, she criticized the actress' age. “Dapat sa edad niya meron na siyang asawa at mga anak, pero single pa rin. Kaya nagtatanong ka, anong dahilan? Sana naman makakita na siya ng tunay na magmamahal sa kanya para hindi siya maging bitter sa buhay.”

Continue reading below ↓

As of writing, Bea has yet to comment about the tirades against her. She’s no stranger to hateful comments though, previously responding with the best clap-backs against her haters. “Actually, alam mo dapat talaga ngayon, it’s about time, tigilan na ng mga tao na mang-shame ng mga tao na nagkaka-edad. I am 34 years old, I’m about to turn 35 this year and I am proud of it.”

She shared an empowering message. “Proud ako sa itsura ko at 34 years old. Let's stop shaming people for their age. It's 2022!"

MORE FROM COSMO:

Bea Alonzo Says She's Willing To Work With Her Ex-BF Zanjoe Marudo

Bea Alonzo Has The Best Advice For Dealing With Body Shamers

Wow, Bea Alonzo Just Fulfilled Her Dream Of Owning An Apartment In Spain