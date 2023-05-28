Songwriter Lolito Go Defends Jason Hernandez And Claims Moira Dela Torre Has A ‘Dark Side’ In Recent Facebook Post

A lot has already been said about Jason Hernandez and Moira Dela Torre's controversial breakup, but it seems like the drama is *still* not over. In case you haven't heard, songwriter Lolito Go added fuel to the fire with his recent Facebook post defending Jason, and claiming that Moira has a "dark side unknown to many."

ICYDK, Lolito is the husband of Libertine Amistoso, the composer of "Titibo-Tibo," which Moira sang for Himig Handog 2017. He also collaborated with the singer in "Ipanalo Natin ‘To," which was composed in support of former VP Leni Robredo for the 2022 presidential elections.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the songwriter introduced himself as a friend of Moira and Jason.

"Moira used to be a friend to me. [...] We only got to know more about each other during the grand finals of Himig Handog 2017, kung saan naging grand winner ang kantang 'Titibo-Tibo,' na personal song namin ni Libertine. Doon na rin namin nakilala si Jason at iba pang malapit sa buhay nila. After 'Titibo-Tibo,' nagkaroon pa kami ng ilang song collaborations ni Moira. The most recent was the song for presidential bet Leni Robredo. Mind you, I was not paid a single penny for the songs I wrote. There was an instance pa nga na I was not even included in the credits sa Spotify. Kung hindi ko pa pinuna, hindi nya pa ire-rectify," he wrote.

"May iba pang pagkakataon na nahahalata kong there's something about Moira. It could be a mental health condition, I'm not sure. I could be wrong. Pero nahahalata ko na napapadalas ang pagsisinungaling nya. Kung sa akin nagagawa nya ito, ano pa kaya sa mga taong mahal na mahal sya. (I have proofs in case I'll be asked to produce them.) Iniisip ko na lang, baka epekto ito ng stress dahil sa napakahectic nyang schedule. Or baka side effects ng mga meds nya for her conditions--pcos, psoriasis etc. (Which she publicly talks about naman.) In other words, I always gave her the benefit of the doubt. Di ko na mabilang kung ilang beses nya akong binigo sa lahat ng requests ko sa kanya, kahit pa para sa advocacies." Lolito says that Moira seenzoned his request for a short video message for a mental health awareness campaign. "Iniisip ko na lang, baka she just couldn't decide on her own. Lahat daw kasi ng kilos at galaw nya had to be coordinated with her management. Pero kapag sya may kailangan, she would call me, kahit alanganing oras, with matching iyak pa. When she asked me to write a song for Leni, she just edited some of the lyrics and it became hers na. She also asked me to pen the caption for her [social media] posts about the song. Pero sa mga press release, she got the credits.