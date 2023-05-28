Songwriter Lolito Go Defends Jason Hernandez And Claims Moira Dela Torre Has A ‘Dark Side’ In Recent Facebook Post

A lot has already been said about Jason Hernandez and Moira Dela Torre's controversial breakup, but it seems like the drama is *still* not over. In case you haven't heard, songwriter Lolito Go added fuel to the fire with his recent Facebook post defending Jason, and claiming that Moira has a "dark side unknown to many."
ICYDK, Lolito is the husband of Libertine Amistoso, the composer of "Titibo-Tibo," which Moira sang for Himig Handog 2017. He also collaborated with the singer in "Ipanalo Natin ‘To," which was composed in support of former VP Leni Robredo for the 2022 presidential elections.
In a lengthy Facebook post, the songwriter introduced himself as a friend of Moira and Jason.
"Moira used to be a friend to me. [...] We only got to know more about each other during the grand finals of Himig Handog 2017, kung saan naging grand winner ang kantang 'Titibo-Tibo,' na personal song namin ni Libertine. Doon na rin namin nakilala si Jason at iba pang malapit sa buhay nila. After 'Titibo-Tibo,' nagkaroon pa kami ng ilang song collaborations ni Moira. The most recent was the song for presidential bet Leni Robredo. Mind you, I was not paid a single penny for the songs I wrote. There was an instance pa nga na I was not even included in the credits sa Spotify. Kung hindi ko pa pinuna, hindi nya pa ire-rectify," he wrote.
"May iba pang pagkakataon na nahahalata kong there's something about Moira. It could be a mental health condition, I'm not sure. I could be wrong. Pero nahahalata ko na napapadalas ang pagsisinungaling nya. Kung sa akin nagagawa nya ito, ano pa kaya sa mga taong mahal na mahal sya. (I have proofs in case I'll be asked to produce them.) Iniisip ko na lang, baka epekto ito ng stress dahil sa napakahectic nyang schedule. Or baka side effects ng mga meds nya for her conditions--pcos, psoriasis etc. (Which she publicly talks about naman.) In other words, I always gave her the benefit of the doubt. Di ko na mabilang kung ilang beses nya akong binigo sa lahat ng requests ko sa kanya, kahit pa para sa advocacies."
Lolito says that Moira seenzoned his request for a short video message for a mental health awareness campaign.
"Iniisip ko na lang, baka she just couldn't decide on her own. Lahat daw kasi ng kilos at galaw nya had to be coordinated with her management. Pero kapag sya may kailangan, she would call me, kahit alanganing oras, with matching iyak pa. When she asked me to write a song for Leni, she just edited some of the lyrics and it became hers na. She also asked me to pen the caption for her [social media] posts about the song. Pero sa mga press release, she got the credits.
"When Moira needs you, she will make you feel loved and cared for. Magaling sya mambola. She even asked me kung magkano price ko for ghostwriting for her last year noong nagkakalabuan na sila ni Jason. When I told her my price, tinawaran nya ako for 20k per month. I felt so insulted. But I just kept that to myself. When I finally had enough May last year, I blocked her in FB and messenger complete with a long breakup letter."
According to Lolito, Moira is "more of an opporessor than a victim," also revealing that Jason "never fell in love" with anyone else, despite admitting to being unfaithful to Moira.
"Jason took all the blame, took all the bashing, in the name of love. That's how he was raised. To roll with the punches. To give the other cheek. Jason and Moira are both Christians, pero mukhang si Jason lang ang faithful with the teachings of Christ. Yes, nagkasala sya. Pero walang third party on Jason's side. He never fell in love with anyone else. His only sin was he listened to the call of flesh and availed of illicit massage service because Moira couldn't fulfill his sexual needs," he said, claiming that the "Paubaya" singer has already found someone else.
"Even before Jason confessed to his sin, Moira already wanted out. Dahil nakahanap na rin sya ng pamalit. Someone who will 'dance in the rain' with her and call her 'binibini.' I'll leave it to you to guess sino ang tinutukoy ko.
"Jason was mocked, wrongly accused and crucified while Moira was busy washing her hands and capitalizing on their breakup by writing awkward songs that only serve her interests and twisted sense of reality. Yes, you can say that Jason is also trying to capitalize on the breakup, but not for clout. It is predicated on his desire to restore the marriage. While 'EME' is mockingly lashing out on Jason, 'Ikaw Pa Rin' is a lowkey, heartfelt song that puts Moira on the pedestal of treasured memories. See the difference?"
Lolito ended his post by saying that he still *hopes* for Moira and Jason's reconciliation.
"Despite all the things said and done, I was still hoping for a second chance for Moira and Jason. I've seen uglier and messier break ups. Kami mismo ng asawa ko, we experienced worse. But we held on," he wrote.
"Despite what I said against Moira, I cannot discount the fact na nag simula siyang mabuting tao. She's just probably overwhelmed with success and the medications--a fatal combination. I hope she can still find it in her heart to forgive. I hope mamayani sa kanya yung true nature niya na marahil ay nilamon na ng fame and fortune and everything that goes with it."
As of writing, Moira Dela Torre has not commented on the issue.