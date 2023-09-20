Lorin Gutierrez Got Emotional After Buying Her Very First Car *In Cash*

Dreaming of buying your first car? Lorin Gutierrez shared her newest milestone in a TikTok video on Tuesday, September 19. She revealed that she bought her very first vehicle—and it's a Mercedez Benz GLA 250!

"It is fully paid for by me and I bought it in cash. [...] This is something that has been on my vision board, specifically a Benz just like this one and I didn't think it would be possible to do it," Lorin remarked. In case you're curious how much Lorin paid in cash—well, the price of a Mercedez Benz GLA 250 starts at a whopping P3.7 million.

The 20-year-old admitted that her Benz is the "biggest and most expensive thing" she has ever bought for herself. "It was definitely a scary decision to make (with) signing all those papers and all of that money away," she said.

She even got emotional talking about her personal accomplishment. "There were a lot of times, especially in my teenage years, when life got really hard and I didn't think I was capable of reaching my goals."

Lorin, who is known to be Ruffa Gutierrez's eldest daughter, has made a name for herself through her "Get Ready With Me (GRWM)" TikTok content.

"I didn't even think I was capable of existing in this world. [...] (I was) so scared to get out of my comfort zone, but I've been really working on getting past my mental anxieties and everything that's been holding me back. I'm really, really excited to have you guys on this journey of growth and blessings," she opened up.

Lorin did not forget to thank her supporters for contributing to her achievement. "To anyone who's ever followed me, watched one of my videos, supported me: thank you so much! Without you, I would not be able to have this."

Before ending her TikTok video, Lorin reminded her viewers and everyone who would be watching her content to dream big.

"If there is a goal that you wanna reach, if there's something that you wanna do that right now feels impossible, I'm letting you know (that) with the right amount of dedication, hard work, prayers, and love, it is possible. Anything is. And that thing that's on your dream board will come true!" the 20-year-old celebrity declared.

Congratulations, Lorin!