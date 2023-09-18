Lovely Abella Posts Her Unfiltered Photo Breastfeeding: 'Hindi ko na po kayang magpaganda'

Lovely Abella just shared a powerful message on the realities of being a mother.

In an IG post on September 17, the former actress turned live seller shared a candid photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn, Liam Emmanuel. In the pic, she had no makeup on and was half-wearing a hospital gown, partially exposing her postpartum body.



"'Di man lang nagpaganda!" Lovely wrote in the caption.

"Sa lahat po ng hirap na pinagdaanan ko, hindi ko na po kayang magpaganda," she continued. "Ang gusto ko lang ay mairaos ng healthy ang anak ko."

"'Di ko alam na mararanasan ko lahat ng hindi ko naranasan sa unang anak ko, kaya ang larawan na 'to ay nagsisimbulo na mahalin natin ang mga nanay at mga magulang natin."

Celeb moms such as Kris Bernal, Iya Villania, Chynna Hortaleza, and Diana Zubiri congratulated Lovely on welcoming her baby boy.

"Let's normalize unfiltered births and postpartum," Kris commented. "This is so authentic! One thing about you that I really admire! Congrats and enjoy every moment!"

ICYDK, Lovely has a daughter, Crisha Kaye, from a previous relationship.

Lovely's unfiltered photo shares the struggles women have to endure, from pregnancy until after childbirth.

She and her husband, actor Benj Manalo, announced in January 2023 that they were expecting. The couple shared their joy as they had been trying to conceive for three years already.

