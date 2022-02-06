Lovi Poe's Boyfriend Monty Blencowe Makes A Rare Appearance On National TV

For the first time, Lovi Poe's boyfriend Monty Blencowe made a rare appearance on TV as he recorded a video greeting for birthday girl Lovi Poe.

Lovi, who's set to celebrate her birthday on February 11, prepared a birthday production number on ASAP Natin 'To on February 6 as the actress also marks the first time she's celebrated her birthday as a Kapamilya.

Before Lovi's number, a series of video greetings were played, and among them was Monty's message for the actress.

He said, "What makes Lovi shine is she’s the most selfless person I think I've ever met. She really has a heart of gold. She puts people before herself."

"Happy, happy birthday, Lovi. Now that borders have opened up, I'm so excited that I can finally fly to Manila to come see you. I miss you a lot. I will see you very soon," Monty continued.

Monty's video greeting came as a surprise for Lovi as she said, "Hindi niyo mapapagawa 'yun kasi mahiyain siya. Hindi niya nga kaya mag-picture-taking. The fact na na-convince niyo siya mag-video greeting, talagang ang galing niyo guys."

Lovi said that she and Monthy already made plans to spend some quality time together after her lock-in tapings for Sleep With Me and Flower of Evil.

Lovi also took the time to thank her supporters. "Gusto ko magpasalamat because I'm just so grateful kung nasaan man ako ngayon, it’s because of all the wonderful people around me. It's never just because I did everything alone, it's all because of all the people behind me whose been there for me and uplifting me this whole time, so thank you so much. You guys shine and I shine because of you guys," Lovi said.