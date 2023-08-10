 8 Things You Need To Know About Lovi Poe's Fiancé Monty Blencowe

When Lovi Poe announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Monty Blencowe on August 8, 2023, the actress also revealed that it had been a well-kept secret.

"A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring. We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you," Lovi captioned her post.

Now that they've publicly shared their newest relationship milestone, we're sure people are curious to know more about the Seasons star's fiancé!

Here Are 8 Things You Need To Know About Monty Blencowe

1. He's a Leo.

Monty was born on August 13, and Lovi has been celebrating his birthday on her Instagram for the past several years. At work, no one commits like a Leo—and when it comes to love, they're masters at pulling off grand gestures of affection. Monty was able to get two of Lovi's favorite actors (Money Heist's Enrique Arce, Harry Potter's Tom Felton) and professional wrestler Ric Flair, aka "the Nature Boy", to do video greetings for his girlfriend!

2. He was born in Brighton, England.

Monty was born to parents Richard and Nazila Blencowe, and he has three siblings: Michael, Martin, and Phoebe.

3. He attended a school featured in a Harry Potter film!

Monty was an Academic Scholar at Harrow School, which dates back to 1572, making it one of the most prestigious academes in England. The school is also popular with royals all over the world, and together with Eton School it's one of the few full-boarding, all-boys schools in the UK. The Fourth Form Room at Harrow was used as Professor Flitwick’s classroom in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

4. He is now based in Los Angeles, California.

The British entrepreneur now calls the sunny stateside his home. Lovi has frequently traveled to LA to spend time with Monty, and the couple have done everything from attending formal galas together to thrillseeking at amusement parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood.

5. He has worked on several projects as a producer.

Monty is credited as an Executive Producer for the following films, and frequently collaborated with Bruce Willis:

The Prince (2014) - an action thriller about a retired assassin starring Jason Patric, Bruce Willis, and John Cusack

Bruce Willis, and Heist (2015) - a crime drama about a robbery gone wrong starring Robert De Niro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Dave Bautista

and Marauders (2016) - a deadly heist conspiracy film starring Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni , and Dave Bautista

, and Dave Bautista Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018) - a movie centered around a security force team member that goes missing, starring Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista

and Dave Bautista 10 Minutes Gone (2019) - a crime thriller focused on a man whose memory has been lost due to a bank heist gone wrong, starring Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis

and Bruce Willis Trauma Center (2019) - a suspenseful action film about an injured woman trapped in a hospital by a pair of vicious killers, starring Nicky Whelan and Bruce Willis

6. He is also a scientist!

After graduating from King's College London with a degree in Biomedical Science (he got first honours!), Monty pursued a Master's Degree in Physiological Science at the University of California - Los Angeles. In 2022, he earned his PhD in Molecular, Cellular and Integrative Physiology at UCLA, and currently works there as an Assistant Project Scientist.

7. He comes from a family of film producers.

Monty's two brothers Michael and Martin are also part of the entertainment industry. Michael is credited as Executive Producer for Freelancers (2012), Fire with Fire (2012), Empire State (2013)—and 2014's The Prince, which Monty also produced.

Meanwhile, Martin was also an Executive Producer for Freelancers (2012), Fire with Fire (2012), and Empire State (2013), and played a bartender in The Prince (2014). His most recent project is Fantastic Friends starring Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps. Martin is also a co-founder of Cameo, the platform that allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans. FYI, Monty used Cameo to get those video greetings for Lovi!

8. Monty is an executive for Lovi's new production company!

On August 5, 2022, Lovi shared a screenshot of a Deadline article on her Insta. The headline read, "Filipina Acting Star Lovi Poe Launches Production Company C’est Lovi Productions". Deadline also confirmed that Monty would be partnering with her as an executive for the company—so they're officially in business together!

On March 10, 2023, Lovi proudly revealed that she is an Executive Producer alongside Monty for a new project: they're currently working on a remake of the legendary Tommy Wiseau film The Room. Congrats, Lovi and Monty!