Lovi Poe Is Super *Grateful* To ABS-CBN For Her Growth: 'I've been having a lot of dreams come true'

Lovi Poe is super *thankful* to ABS-CBN for all the opportunities that are coming her way.

During a press conference for the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama Flower Of Evil, the actress spoke up about how grateful she is to the network for its contributions to her career.

"Life’s been great," Lovi shared. "My soul has been searching for growth, and that’s what I’ve been going through. I’ve been growing since the day I became a Kapamilya."

Lovi also noted that she's been stepping out of her comfort zone and a lot of her dreams have been coming true.

It was in September 2021 when Lovi announced her *big move* to the Kapamilya network after being with GMA-7 for 15 years. Apart from Flower Of Evil, she's also a regular performer on the Sunday variety show ASAP, and she's co-starring with Janine Gutierrez in the series Sleep With Me, where they play lovers.

