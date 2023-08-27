Our Favorite Moments From Lovi Poe And Monty Blencowe's *Romantic* English Countryside Wedding

Actress Lovi Poe and her British producer-scientist fiancé Monty Blencowe made things official on August 26, 2023. They tied the knot in front of their close friends and family at the five-star establishment Cliveden House in Berkshire, England.

Using the hashtag #LoviGoesFullMonty to commemorate their special day, their loved ones made sure to capture several precious moments of the intimate wedding ceremony—which has been two years in the making!

Here are some of the best moments from Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe's English wedding:

1. The venue is historic—and a longtime favorite of the Royal Family!

The pristine grounds of Cliveden House meant Lovi got to walk down the aisle surrounded by nature. Fun fact: The day before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland checked in to this elegant lodge in the Berkshire countryside!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

2. The couple had a gorgeous photoshoot for their pre-wedding festivities!

Before the big day, Lovi and Monty had a festive celebration with their nearest and dearest. The Seasons star wore a gorgeous one-shoulder eyelet white dress (peep that eye-catching bow!) and nude espadrilles paired with an adorable white fascinator, while the groom kept things simple in a two-piece gray suit sans tie.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

3. Our first look at Lovi's wedding gown. We only have two words for it: Period drama!

Styled by her friend and bridesmaid Adrianne Concepcion, Lovi wore a gothic-romantic Patricia Santos Yao creation paired with a dramatic train and statement veil that fluttered in the wind.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Piñera (@robbiepinera)

4. Lovi brought a piece of home with her as she walked down the aisle.

The bride married English traditions with her Filipino roots by choosing the instrumental version of "Pangarap Ko Ang Ibigin Ka" by Regine Velasquez as her wedding song. "I wanna savor this moment," Lovi emotionally shared with her guests, as we see Monty discretely wipe away tears. Aww!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap)

5. Their first kiss as newlyweds!

Tbh, we don't know if this was truly their *first* kiss as husband and wife, but Lovi's makeup artist Robbie Piñera captured the special moment of the couple smooching amongst the flowers. Celebrity doctor Hayden Kho also shared a carousel of photos featuring the bride and groom. So sweet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Piñera (@robbiepinera)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Kho, jr MD (@dochayden)

6. Lovi and Monty's first appearance together as Mr. and Mrs. Blencowe.

Here, Lovi has lifted her veil to be able to interact with their guests and pose for photos. Standing hand in hand, Monty was quite the dapper gentleman in proper "morning dress", which consisted of a black morning coat, crisp white button-up, double-breasted waistcoat in a pale yellow-nearly cream color, black patterned tie, dark gray pinstripe trousers, and black formal shoes—complete with a top hat (not pictured, but he wore it during their kiss video!).

We love that Monty's boutonniere matches Lovi's bridal bouquet!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

7. The wedding was a star-studdent event.

Aside from their entourage, celebrity friends and relatives like Senator Grace Poe, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, Bela Padilla, Rhian Ramos and Sam Verzosa, Tim Yap, and more were present to wish the couple well. We love how colorful everyone's outfits were!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See the complete celebrity guest list here.

8. The wedding reception—and after party!

ICYMI, Lovi changed into another gown for the reception. The backless halterneck gown featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and Lovi's platform pumps are definitely more comfortable than sky-high stilettos on the dance floor!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For the couple's first dance (to the tune of "Till The End" by Jessie Ware, from the romantic drama Me Before You), Monty even did a cheeky dip-into-kiss move that had the room cheering and his brother Martin teasingly booing while saying "Get a room!" LOL!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

9. The wedding reception menu looks absolutely *delicious*.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal during the wedding dinner reception. For starters, chefs prepared Honey-Cured Salmon and Summer Beet Salad. For the main course, there was the option of Fillet of Beef or Pea and Truffle Risotto. Last but not the least, there was a Raspberry and Mint Cheesecake or "Exotic Garden" for dessert.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

10. The wedding cake was top-tier! *winks*

The stunning six-tiered wedding cake was a exquisitely crafted by by Anna Lewis, and the accompanying floral arrangements were courtesy of Wild at Heart.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Lewis | Cake Designer (@annalewiscakedesign)

We'll keep updating this article as more updates from #LoviGoesFullMonty drop on social media! What has been your favorite moment, so far?