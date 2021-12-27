Maggie Wilson Hints At 'Strong Reasons' For Separation From Victor Consunji

Maggie Wilson and businessman Victor Consunji's separation might not be as *amicable* as we initially thought.

In an Instagram post, the former beauty queen-turned-interior designer expressed her frustration as arrangements to spend time with her son Connor on Christmas "didn't pan out as planned."

"I had planned and cooked a beautiful dinner for family and friends with my son over. Unfortunately, I was denied that. Over Christmas eve and Christmas day, I was refused time with my son Connor despite an agreement being made prior."

She added, "I didn’t get to open presents with him or even have a meal with him. This kind of situation sadly happens in 'certain' families and as is seen as 'normal'."

ICYDK, Maggie announced her separation from Victor in September after almost 11 years of marriage.

At the time, she revealed that there is "no animosity" between them and that they will "always love and support each other."

However, her latest post alludes to a less amicable split.

"There are strong reasons why I left and if you think I left because of another guy, you have no idea. Those reasons will be revealed in time. I have been put through so much over the last three months and more so the last few years."

"Judge me all you want. If you think you know, you haven’t seen anything yet. I have an entire vault just filled with receipts," Maggie added.

Maggie previously denied she cheated on Victor with her business partner Tim Connor.

She also shared an uplifting message for those going through the same experience, saying, "To everyone going through something similar, I have received and read all your messages, I stand with you, I feel for you, stay strong. We will get through this.



Maggie ended her post with a cryptic note: "Lastly, if anything happens to me or anyone close to me, you know where to look."