Maggie Wilson Spills The Beans About Victor Consunji's Alleged ~Other Woman~

It looks like the ongoing rift between Maggie Wilson and estranged husband Victor Consunji is getting more complicated. Tonight, August 7, the former beauty queen took to Instagram to post a new evidence against Vic.

She started her IG stories by claiming that she received a motion for the issuance of a gag order a few days ago, then proceeded to narrate her story.

“In 2019, a woman (one of) despite her being married at the time, I found was taking “trips” and checking in to various hotels with him, without my knowledge. She has recently been posting in our “conjugal” home, living her best life! Despite this, I have been accused of adultery and issued an arrest warrant.”

Further, Maggie shared photos of the aforementioned “woman”, who was identified to be entrepreneur Rachel Carrasco. The pics showed Rachel working out and staging her video calls in the same backdrops of the house where Maggie stayed when Vic and herself were still together, as evidenced by side-by-side comparison.

In the next story, Maggie also shared snapshots of Vic and Rachel photographed together, looking cozy at what looked like a public event and an outdoor party.

Explaining her decision to come forward with the ~revelation~, she wrote, “Many people again may ask why I am so public. I find that a lot of women and men in the Philippines may tolerate or deem this kind of BS acceptable but I won’t!

“I have tried to settle things amicably and privately despite the issues I’ve faced, but it’s fallen on deaf ears, and instead various legal cases have been filed against me.

“I’ve always believed in happiness (even now) for him and I, even if it’s not with me. I kept quiet for years and never wanted to drag anyone else into this but here I am, left with no choice.”

As of writing, Vic has yet to comment on Maggie’s accusations.

