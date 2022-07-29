Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

OMG, Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde Are *Officially* Engaged

Congratulations, lovebirds!
by Cass Lazaro | Just now
Maine-Arjo engagement
PHOTO: Instagram/mainedcm
Featured

It’s *official*: Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now engaged!

The breakout Eat Bulaga star announced the heartwarming news on Instagram today, July 29, sharing a carousel of their photos that flaunt her engagement ring. “Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!”

Maine and Arjo's engagement
Instagram/mainedcm
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde's engagement
Instagram/mainedcm
Continue reading below ↓

Naturally, their celebrity friends, including Sue Ramirez and Bianca Gonzalez, showered Maine's post with congratulatory wishes. Everyone’s so happy about their new milestone!

Maine and Arjo
Instagram/mainedcm

Maine and Arjo have always been open about their relationship on social media, with the actor even dropping proposal hints a few months back. "Mahal na mahal kita..." he wrote, dedicating a romantic birthday message to his ladylove. “Looking forward to celebrating all your birthdays with you! Happy birthday, Baba."

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Congratulations, lovebirds!

MORE FROM COSMO:

All Of Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde's Vacay Pics In El Nido Will Make You Feel ~*Kilig*~

Did Arjo Atayde Hint At A Proposal In His Birthday Post For Maine Mendoza?

Sylvia Sanchez Defends Son Arjo Atayde From Bashers Who Say He’s Just *Using* Maine Mendoza

Read more stories about