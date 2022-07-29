OMG, Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde Are *Officially* Engaged

It’s *official*: Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now engaged!

The breakout Eat Bulaga star announced the heartwarming news on Instagram today, July 29, sharing a carousel of their photos that flaunt her engagement ring. “Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!”

Continue reading below ↓

Naturally, their celebrity friends, including Sue Ramirez and Bianca Gonzalez, showered Maine's post with congratulatory wishes. Everyone’s so happy about their new milestone!

Maine and Arjo have always been open about their relationship on social media, with the actor even dropping proposal hints a few months back. "Mahal na mahal kita..." he wrote, dedicating a romantic birthday message to his ladylove. “Looking forward to celebrating all your birthdays with you! Happy birthday, Baba."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Congratulations, lovebirds!

MORE FROM COSMO:

All Of Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde's Vacay Pics In El Nido Will Make You Feel ~*Kilig*~

Did Arjo Atayde Hint At A Proposal In His Birthday Post For Maine Mendoza?

Sylvia Sanchez Defends Son Arjo Atayde From Bashers Who Say He’s Just *Using* Maine Mendoza