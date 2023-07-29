Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde's Cinematic Prenup Video Is *Incredibly* Dreamy

ICYMI, Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde tied the knot on Friday, July 28! July 28 is a special date for the couple for several reasons: It was the day Maine tweeted "Arjo cutie" in 2013, the day they met for their movie Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, the day Arjo proposed nine years later in 2022, and now it's their wedding date! Isn't that so romantic? Prayer reveal, please Maine! *winks*

The newlyweds just dropped their wedding prenup video on Instagram, and it's absolutely *breathtaking*. Maine and Arjo worked with a team of professionals to pull this off: wedding filmmakers Bob Nicolas and Leo Nicolas, photographer Jaja Samaniego, makeup artist Mikka Marcaida, hairstylist Anton Papa, and stylists David Milan and Stylized Studio.



Here is the soundtrack of their lives—or at least their "Arjo & Maine" prenup video, shot in the US:

1. "Brighter Than Sunshine" by Aqualung

The intro features stunning shots of Maine and Arjo driving along a highway in a blue Cadillac convertible (with a Nevada license plate!), blasting the radio and singing along to "Brighter Than Sunshine" by Aqualung.

2. "Crazy Little Thing Called Love Song" by Queen

It's Vegas, baby! Maine and Arjo pulled out all the clichés for the Las Vegas portion of the video: taking their own wedding photos at a hotel (they even included the old videocam filter!), a drive-thru wedding (they drove up in a Rolls-Royce!), and a wedding "reception" at a diner (complete with sharing a bottle of soda using two straws!). We love the sudden switch up to racing on a track, with the couple screaming and having fun in the backseat and letting the professional drift racer take the wheel!

3. "No Song Without You" by Honne

After enjoying the sights at Venice Beach in LA, the two thrillseekers rode roller coasters and other amusement park rides! They made sure to stop by an arcade and challenge each other to a round of Dance Dance Revolution. Maine even won a stuffed toy after beating Arjo at a balloon popping game!

4. "Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Apparently, pulling Gs on a roller coaster wasn't enough for these adrenaline junkies. They decided an aerial view of the sights was needed, and did some loop-de-loops in two-seater airplanes (we spotted that sick bag, Arjo!).

The two also suited up for some indoor skydiving in Las Vegas—before jumping out of a plane to do the real thing! We loved the post-landing dance break, it was definitely a great way to work off the adrenaline rush. *laughs*

5. "The Best" by Tina Turner

The couple snapped several wacky pics at a photobooth, dressed up for a night out and about on the town, and showed off more dance moves up on the High Roller Las Vegas Strip Observation Wheel. So cute!

6. "Dancing in the Moonlight" by Toploader

Aside from spending time along Rodeo Drive (doing some shopping, perhaps?), #ArMaine happily enjoyed their time at the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Los Angeles, before taking in the city lights at night up high in the Hollywood hills.

7. "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer

In probably our favorite part of the video, Arjo and Maine took in the beautiful sunset along Santa Monica pier dressed in matching monochromatic outfits.

8. "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals

Time for more rollercoasters! ICYDK, HangTime is a steel roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, and was marketed as the first "Dive Coaster" (aka one with drops at 90-degree angles) in California. It opened in May 2018.

Maine and Arjo also lived out their childhood dreams at Disneyland—Sleeping Beauty's Castle looks *gorgeous* at night!

9. "Brighter Than Sunshine" by Aqualung

And we're back to the beginning, with Maine and Arjo (and that gorgeous convertible!) driving off into the distance. What an amazing way to wrap up the film!

'just us being us'—there are no better words to describe it. What was your favorite part of the film?

