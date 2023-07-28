From 'Arjo Cutie' To Forever: Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde Got Married Exactly 10 Years After Maine's Tweet

This is what you call *destiny*! On the same date, July 28, exactly 10 years after Maine Mendoza called Arjo Atayde cute in a tweet, the lovers officially got married!

Contrary to earlier reports that their wedding would be televised, the two had a very intimate wedding in Baguio. They kept it away from the media for now, but some photos from the ceremony have already leaked in social media.

According to an article by PEP.ph, we can expect photos of their wedding to be uploaded on social media by Saturday, July 29. Maine and Arjo chose not to receive gifts from their guests—they believe that they have enough blessings already, and instead will put up a donation drive for the indigenous people in Luzon.

Even though details of their wedding are not fully publicized as of writing, Maine openly shared on Instagram several prenup photos of her and Arjo. Mrs. Atayde is pictured wearing a bridal veil and pristine white blazer, most likely signifying the end of their ceremony —and the start of their forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

Arjo also shared a romantic poem for his wife on Facebook, encapsulating their vows for each other by saying, “Cheers to forever, a journey we embrace. With you by my side, my love, my eternal grace.”

July 28 is a significant date for the couple, as this is the date when Maine tweeted "Arjo cutie" in 2013. Arjo also proposed to Maine on July 28, 2022!

Maine and Arjo both confirmed their exclusive relationship way back in 2019. If you wanna know more about #ArMaine, here's a timeline of their low-key relationship.

Congratulations to the newly-weds, Maine and Arjo!