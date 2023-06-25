Netizens React To Maine Mendoza's *Unfortunate* Experience At A Concert Venue: 'Has it always been like this?'

Maine Mendoza just shared a very honest review about her experience watching a show at the Philippine Arena, and so many concertgoers can relate.

In a tweet published on June 24, the host revealed she only got to see Bruno Mars' last two songs due to the congestion at the venue's entry and exit points.

"Went to see Bruno Mars in Philippine Arena and made it to the finale," Maine wrote. "Happy pa din kasi umabot sa last two songs. Napaka-hassle lang talaga ng entry and exit! Has it always been like this? Kumusta ang previous concerts dito? And Tamang Panahon?! Shocks sorry kung ganito din ka-hassle."

Replying to her own tweet, Maine also shared a photo with Arjo Atayde, as they posed in front of a poster promoting the Coldplay concert in 2024.

"Happy na din ako to see this! Sending my best wishes to everyone attending next year! Pass na muna siguro ako. Arrive early then suffer after the show, gano'n. Yikes."

Concertgoers couldn't help but relate and react to Maine's experience, sounding off in the comments.

"In terms of organizing the concert, the Philippines is one of the worst," said one netizen.

"Maybe that could be the reason why Taylor doesn't have a concert there on her concert lists."

Another netizen shared his/her experience watching the BLACKPINK Born Pink concert in March, also at the Philippine Arena.

"Aww, been there during [the] last concert ng BP, 7:00 p.m. ang start tapos 8:00 a.m. nasa parking na kami para pumunta ng Ph Arena. Kailangan namin mag-adjust at maglakad kasi malayo talaga ang parkingan ng bus. 10:00 p.m. nakasakay na kaming lahat, tapos 2:00 a.m. na kami nakalabas sa mismong NLEX. Kaya mas maganda na agahan talaga ang punta."

"Watched the concert there 3X. We always go there in the morning so we arrived there around 3:00 p.m. Alam kasi namin yung traffic knowing there will be 55,000 attendees. So always be early. Parang NAIA lang 'yan, mahaba ang pilahan. Also, park near the exit."

While many netizens could relate to the heavy traffic at the concert venue, many also shared how they were able to get inside within a few minutes after arriving.

"I have seatmates na dumating 5:00 p.m. and managed to enter the arena after 15 minutes. That was last March, Born Pink tour. 'Di mo need maaga pumila actually if seated ka. Sa VIP standing lang talaga esp. soundcheck need agahan esp. if you need to secure beside ka ng barricades."

The Philippine Arena has a seating capacity of 55,000. Acts lined up to perform at the venue include TWICE in 2023 and Coldplay in 2024.

