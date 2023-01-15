Maine Mendoza Details Her *Worst* Experience With Filipinos Abroad: 'Bastos at makakapal ang mukha'

On January 13, a Filipino who works at a retail store in Singapore took to Facebook to detail her experience meeting Maine Mendoza when she visited the country, claiming that the actress is "suplada" in person.

A link to the now-deleted Facebook post was then posted by a netizen on Twitter. "So nasa SG pala si Maine at may peklat na kumapit sa kanya na ang sabi eh disappointed daw siya kay Maine at suplada pero nakapag pa pic, pinost, at pinublic pa," the caption reads.

Twitter

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Maine replied to the post detailing her *worst* experience meeting fans abroad. "If I came off as “supladita” (as ate sales associate in Bath and Body Works Ngee Ann Mall have said to every Filipino inside the store, even to my friend) eh dasurv nga naman, sana tinarayan ko na nga talaga. Bastos si SA and that group of girls. Bastos at makakapal ang mukha," she says.

"If you only know how disrespectful and entitled those ladies were, especially the sales associate, ay maloloka ka nalang talaga. By far the worst experience/interaction with kababayans abroad. Bastos."

Twitter/mainedcm

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Twitter/mainedcm



MORE FROM COSMO:

Oh No! A Filipina Gets *Mocked* By Netizens After Calling Charles & Keith A 'Luxury' Brand

ICYDK, Megan Young Only Bought One Designer Bag *Ever* And Used It For 10 Years

5 K-Dramas Where The Main Character Was *Replaced* During The Production