Maine Mendoza Just *Schooled* A Mom To Not Burden Her Kid With Financial Responsibilities

Maine Mendoza has impressed netizens with her thoughtful advice on parenting and not letting kids carry a heavy financial load at a young age.

In a now-viral TikTok video featuring the Bawal Judgmental segment of Eat Bulaga, a mom-of-four named Incess was quoted giving a message to her 7-year-old eldest kid: “Ace, sana mag-aral kang mabuti dahil alam kong ikaw ang makakaahon sa amin sa kahirapan. Ikaw yung pursigido para gumanda ang buhay natin. Tsaka bata ka pa, kahit bata ka pa may pangarap ka na talaga.”

While visibly stunned by the mom’s message, Maine took it upon herself to keep it cool and give a wise advice: “Ang bata mo pa, Incess, kayong mag-asawa. May pagkakataon pa para palakihin o pagandahin ang inyong buhay.”

She added, “Tsaka bata pa si Ace. Huwag nating ipasa sa kanya yung responsibilidad. Marami ka pang magagawa, kayo ni Mister.”

In the comments section, support for Maine poured—praising her for debunking the stereotype that parents should rely on their kids for financial responsibilities. “I really stan Maine Mendoza. She has so much wisdom, and it shows. Many are knowledgeable, but few can only be vocal and able to speak.” one wrote, among several supportive comments.

