Why Is Maja Salvador Taking A *Break* From 'Eat Bulaga'?

Maja Salvador is taking a break from her hosting duties on the noontime program Eat Bulaga.

A statement was released on the Facebook page of her talent agency Crown Artist Management shared the reasons behind the move, such as Maja tying the knot soon and "uncertainties" surrounding the show.

"Crown Artist Management would like to announce that with Maja Salvador's upcoming wedding, and with all the uncertainties surrounding Eat Bulaga, she will be leaving the noontime show for the time being," the statement read.

The statement also shared how hosting the show has been a "dream come true" for the actress.

"Maja wishes Eat Bulaga, its hosts and staff, all the best!"

Maja joined the cast of Eat Bulaga in October 2021. Amid rumors spreading about the show's alleged rebranding, host Joey De Leon reacted on IG, saying, "Actually, natatawa at natutuwa ako sa mga pangyayari kasi pinag-uusapan pa rin kami hanggang ngayon!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In April 2022, Maja announced her engagement with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez. The proposal happened on Easter Sunday that year. Maja and Rambo got back together in 2019 after breaking up in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

The couple is set to exchange I do's in July 2023.

MORE ON MAJA SALVADOR:

Maja Salvador Is *Back* With ABS-CBN

Aww, Maja Salvador Got *So Emotional* After Being Introduced As One Of Eat Bulaga’s ‘Dabarkads’

We're So ~*Kilig*~ With How Rambo Nuñez Proposed To Maja Salvador