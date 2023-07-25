Maja Salvador Is One *Blooming* Bride-To-Be In New Pre-Wedding Snaps

Ready for another wedding? Because we can definitely feel that Maja Salvador's is coming *real* soon thanks to her dreamy and ~totally~ gorgeous pre-wedding photos! The actress-host uploaded multiple photos of her wearing a beautiful and sparkly bridal gown to social media.

So who is the man that caught Maja's heart? It's her long-time non-showbiz boyfriend (and now fiancé) Rambo Nunez (who recently celebrated his birthday!) But how did their story begin?

Earlier this year, Maja revealed in an interview with Boy Abunda that her relationship with Rambo is a shot at second chances. Their first time being a couple only lasted for four months, right before Maja decided to focuse on her craft in the entertainment industry.

It was in 2019 that the two rekindled their connection. In the same interview, Maja said that Rambo's family is one of the main factors why she gave their relationship a second chance. For Maja, she felt how loved she was by Rambo's family—especially by Rambo's mother. "Pinaramdam niya na anak niya rin ako, ‘yung mas kakampi siya sa ‘kin kesa kay Rambo," Maja Said.

In a warm Easter Sunday gathering last April 2022, Maja and Rambo's family did some Easter egg-hunting together. Little did Maja know that she wasn't just searching for the Easter eggs—she wound up finding her 'ring to forever' while being surrounded by their dearest family and friends. It was an immediate 'yes' from Maja when the man she loves the most knelt down and popped the question!

We can't wait for their wedding which is slated for sometime this July 2023!

Maja Salvador said 'Yes!' to Rambo Nunez's wedding proposal!