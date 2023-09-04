Omo, Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez Just Met Hyun Bin And We're *So* Jealous

ICYMI, newlyweds Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez flew to Crans Montana for the Omega European Masters, described as "one of the most prestigious golf competitions played on European soil." Joined by fellow artists Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Rambo's mother Marilen Roa Nuñez, they clearly enjoyed their time in the Swiss Alps (the tournament ran from August 31 to September 3, 2023).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath)

Since the Masters is such a high-profile event, there were several other big names in attendance at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. For example, during the 2022 OEMs Marilen got to take a selfie with George Clooney! For the 2023 edition, brand ambassadors Hyun Bin and Kiko Mizuhara gave touching speeches at the Omega Masters Gala Event on behalf of the esteemed luxury watchmaker.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

K-drama fans would remember that Hyun Bin's hit series Crash Landing On You was filmed on location in the Interlaken region of Switzerland—and he fell in love with his now-wife Son Ye Jin thanks to the project!—so the country obviously has a special place in his heart.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

While several famous personalities have made a trip to the CLOY filming locations (including Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez, Jinkee and Manny Pacquiao, Kris Bernal and Perry Choi, Verniece Enciso, and Kristel Fulgar), Maja, Rambo, and Marilen all got to take a photo (and have a quick chat) with Captain Ri. We're *so* jealous!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We can't wait for them to post the hi-res photos!