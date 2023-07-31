Our Favorite Moments From Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez's *Stunning* Destination Wedding In Bali

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez are currently enjoying the five-star treatment in Bali, Indonesia, and their celebrity friends arrived in time to celebrate with them during last night's (July 30th) pre-wedding dinner. The actual wedding festivities began at 4PM on Friday, July 31, and the couple tied the knot at the breathtaking oceanfront Apurva Chapel.

With a crowd full of their loved ones—including several famous names—there's been a lot to smile, laugh, and cry (tears of happiness) about on social media, don't you think? Fans are already calling it "The Majestic Wedding," and the hashtag #MajaRamboSayIDo is trending.

Here are some of the best moments from Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez's wedding:

1. The venue reveal meant Maja got her dream wedding: a church by the beach!

Spectacularly decorated by events stylist Gideon Hermosa, Maja got to walk down the aisle by the beach—but still held the ceremony inside a church. She got the best of both worlds!

2. Our first look at Maja's wedding gown. One word: Ethereal!

Styled by Cath Sobrevega, Maja wore a lacy off-shoulder Zuhair Murad creation and a dramatic veil that fluttered in the wind as she walked down the aisle to her forever.

3. The different vibes between #TeamBride and #TeamGroom's photos!

Maja's nearest and dearest number 18 in the photo, but netizens on social media immediately focused on three women in particular: bridesmaids Janella Salvador, Maine Mendoza, and Kathryn Bernardo are all beaming in happiness for their bestie, and the girls' strapless green gowns are incredibly flattering on them. The shot captured the bride squad mid-laughter—hopefully we can see the reason in the SDE!

Rambo and his groomsmen all look incredibly dapper on the stone steps of their photoshoot, pushing a more suave and collected vibe for their group photo. We love that the groom went with a white suit jacket and black bowtie combo instead of the typical black suit, because it really pops against the blues and greens of a beachfront wedding setting!

4. Maja's walk down the aisle left many in tears.

There have been so many movies and series where we've seen Maja get married, but nothing beats real life. The bride looked absolutely divine as she made her way to her groom, and guests couldn't help but tear up in joy!

5. The actual wedding, of course!

Captioning the photo "MR Forever [heart emoji] 31 July 2023 [wedding ring emoji]", Rambo shared the couple's first photo as husband and wife on social media, to the delight of their family, friends, and fans.

Celebrity friends like Nadine Lustre, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Dominic Roque, Chie Filomeno, Ruffa Gutierrez, Sunshine Cruz, and more shared their well-wishes. Aga Muhlach commented, "congratulations inaanaks!!!" with a heart and two champagne glass emojis, while Charlene Gonzales added "we love you guys."

6. Their first kiss as newlyweds!

Team Pat Dy captured the special moment, and the set of three photos show the bride and groom transitioning from their vows, to their first kiss—and then to cheering with the crowd immediately after!

Immediately after exiting the chapel, guests teasingly demanded "one more kiss!"—and Maja gave Rambo two!

7. The attendance of many of their celebrity friends.

Aside from their wedding entourage and the guests who arrived for the pre-wedding dinner, Maja and Rambo were joined by many showbiz mainstays: Daniel Padilla, Arjo Atayde, and Joshua Garcia all looked incredibly handsome in their wedding attire (we love the colorful suits!).

Maja's longtime friend and One More Chance co-star John Lloyd Cruz (who gave the *sweetest* speech at the pre-wedding dinner) and Elias were also present!

Here's a closer look at Kathryn's gown—she looks gorgeous, indeed!

We'll keep updating this article as more updates from the #Mambo wedding drop on social media! What has been your favorite moment, so far?