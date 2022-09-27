Marcus Adoro Pens Open Letter To His Daughter: ‘Sana lang magkaroon ng second chance’

***Trigger warning: physical and verbal abuse.***

It’s been a week since the Eraserheads confirmed their reunion concert set for December 2022. It was met with mixed reactions from the band’s fans, as netizens have expressed their disapproval of lead guitarist Marcus Adoro’s participation after his alleged history of abuse recently resurfaced.

In 2019, Marcus’ daughter, singer-songwriter Syd Hartha, revealed that she was physically and verbally abused by her father. “Tinatama niya ulo ko sa pader," she shared, posting screenshots of their conversation on Facebook.

On September 26, Marcus penned an open letter to Syd, asking for a “second chance” and apologizing for “the ruckus that he has caused” his family, bandmates, sponsors, and the public.

“Syd, [kung nasaan] ka man, I hope you’re doing well. As you already know, I’m far from perfect kaya normal if you want nothing to do with me. Sana lang magkaroon ng second chance for redemption,” he wrote. “I want to thank the people who are supporting E-Heads' art. Please continue to support the E-heads reunion. Alay po sa ating lahat ito.”

Prior to Marcus’ statement, Eraserheads’ drummer Raymund Marasigan spoke up about the issue, saying that he “wants to respect the privacy” of those involved. “I hope the issue between the parties gets resolved soon,” he said.

