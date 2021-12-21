Margielyn Didal Shares Updates About Her Hometown In Cebu After Typhoon Odette: 'No electricity, no water'

The recent typhoon Odette left many Filipino communities devasted in its wake. Several celebrities have spoken up on social media in order to bring attention to the affected areas: Andi Eigenmann feared for the safety of Siargao's residents, Bea Gomez said her heart "bleeds for Cebu" and called for donations, and Kryz Uy and Slater Young drove through the city to check on their relatives, reporting that "there's no power. There's no water. Nothing. It's a war zone."

Olympic skateboarder Margielyn Didal is the latest to appeal for help for her hometown in Cebu. On Monday, December 20, the 22 year-old shared a short video clip on Instagram, reporting that Cebu City still has "no electricity no water and selected place para sa signal."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to Reportr, more than 300,000 people fled their homes, and official tallies on Sunday, December 19, showed that at least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

Several organizations have launched donation drives to extend help to those in need in the Visayas and Northern Mindanao. If you're planning to donate to organizations or evacuation centers, here are items you can donate to typhoon victims:

Water

Food (including supplies for kids, like baby formula and milk)

Blankets and mats

Wearable clothing

Hygiene kits (including alcohol, sanitizer, and face masks. For women, donating sanitary pads.)

Monetary donations

Learn more about how you can contribute here.