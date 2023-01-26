Meet The *New* ‘El Filibusterismo’ Characters In ‘Maria Clara At Ibarra’

It’s undeniable that GMA 7’s Maria Clara at Ibarra is a breath of fresh air when it comes to teleseryes. It ticks all the boxes, after all—it has a unique plot, a stellar script, and a talented roster of actors who breathed life into Jose Rizal’s characters.

Now that Klay has finished Noli Me Tangere, however, the show is set to transition to El Filibusterismo, which takes place 13 years after the first book. Get ready for new adventures, *kilig* moments, and a new set of characters that you’ll surely love!

A Complete Guide to All the New Characters in Maria Clara at Ibarra

Dennis Trillo as Simoun

After he was believed to have died at the end of Noli Me Tangere, Crisostomo Ibarra now goes by the name Simoun, a mysterious jeweler from Cuba who is set to liberate the country from its colonizers. We can't wait for Dennis' comeback with his *brand new* look!

Khalil Ramos as Basilio

13 years after the first book, Basilio returns to San Diego as a grown-up who will eventually study medicine.

Pauline Mendoza as Juli

Basilio’s love interest will be played by Pauline Mendoza, who has starred in Kapuso shows such as Little Nanay, That’s My Amboy, and Kambal Karibal. We’re definitely excited to see her chemistry with Khalil!

Kim de Leon as Isagani

The StarStruck alum is getting his *TV break* with his role as Isagani, a law student and Basilio’s best friend.

Julia Pascual as Paulita Gomez

Julia may be a rookie in the showbiz industry, but superb acting skills *might* just run in her blood. ICYDK, she’s the daughter of Piolo Pascual’s brother, Pocholo Pascual! In Maria Clara at Ibarra, Julia will play Paulita, a beautiful and wealthy woman who will soon become Isagani’s sweetheart.

Who are you most excited for?

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

