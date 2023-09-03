Mariah Carey Had A *Special* Shout-Out To Her Filipino Fans As September 1st Rolled In

Pinoys know all too well what season it is every time the "Ber" months roll in.

Surprisingly, Mariah Carey is aware of this, too.

On September 3rd, the "Songbird Supreme" took to X (formerly Twitter) to address her Pinoy "lambs" (Mariah's fans).

The singer re-tweeted a post from one of her fan accounts, which shared how her song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was streamed a whopping *316,000 times* on Spotify—significantly higher than that of 2022—as of September 1st.

"Not yet!" Mariah wrote in her tweet. "I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs, though! I don’t make the rules!"

OMG. Mariah knows how her song is one of our Christmas anthems! No wonder Filipinos had a special mention; we're known for celebrating the earliest Yuletide season in the world. The Philippines was probably identified as the country that ranked the highest for playing her classic Christmas song.

On that note, season's greetings!

