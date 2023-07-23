Marian Rivera And Dingdong Dantes ~*Sparkle*~ As 'Couple Of The Night' At The GMA Gala 2023

Power couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes absolutely sparkled through the night at the GMA Gala 2023. Everyone couldn't take their eyes off them! They were crowned as the "Couple of the Night," and no one could deny that the award is *meant* for them.

Marian wore a timeless white pleated dress while Dingdong donned a burgundy tuxedo. As always, they both exuded so much elegance.

ICYDK, the Primetime King and Queen won the same award last year at the GMA Gala 2022.

Marian and Dingdong turned heads as they walked through the red carpet looking ~oh so divine~! The couple still looks sweet as ever even after almost eight years of marriage.

Fun fact: Marian and Dingdong are on a roll as they will be starring *together* again in a film after 13 years! And it's gonna be a big one since their upcoming film, Rewind will be co-produced by Star Cinema, APT Productions, and Agosto Dos Media.

We can't wait to see them again on the big screen!