Marian Rivera And Dingdong Dantes Share Ziggy's 'Yapu-Yapu' Costume For Linggo Ng Wika

Cosmo.ph August 2022 cover girl Marian Rivera and her husband, Dingdong Dantes recently shared Ziggy's Linggo ng Wika costume where he dressed up as Mactan datu, Lapulapu and it's super adorable!

In an Instagram post on August 26, Marian shared Ziggy's creative Lapulapu costume and she captioned her post, "'Ako si Yapu-Yapu' – Sixto. #LinggoNgWika". The post also contained a short video of Ziggy's quote.

She also posted two more photos of Ziggy on her Instagram Stories, and we think Ziggy totally nailed the look!

Meanwhile, Dingdong posted Ziggy's game face while in costume and captioned the post, "Si Datu Puti," referring to a popular local condiment brand.

Marian and Dingdong have an affinity for dressing up their kids in the most creative costumes. The actress previously dressed up Zia in a variety of costumes, including Zia recreating Marian's iconic Darna costume, a freaky clown for Halloween, and even an intergalactic space princess costume!

