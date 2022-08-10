Aww! Marjorie Barretto's Daughters Became Her ~*Glam Team*~ For An Event And She Looked Gorgeous

You guys, Julia and Claudia Barretto are the *sweetest* daughters to their mom Marjorie! On August 9, the celebrity mom took to Instagram to thank her daughters for doing her hair and makeup for an event, especially since she didn’t have a ~*glam team*~.

Instagram/marjbarretto

In a reel posted on Marjorie’s account, we can see Julia carefully styling her mom's hair in natural waves. “Hair and makeup by Julia B and Claudia B. From Boracay, I got super burnt, my skin is peeling. Who comes to my rescue? My beautiful daughters!” Marjorie said in the video.

Claudia also posted a photo of her mom’s makeup, which features a flawless base, rosy cheeks, and a reddish brown lippie to match.

Instagram/claudia

“On my way to an event with no glam team… my daughters come to save me. I’m really enjoying the rewards of having my grown-up children looking out for me. Thank you Juli and Claui,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Aww! We can’t wait to see more of the Barrettos’ *sweet* mother-daughter moments!

