Mark Herras And His Wife Nicole Donesa Start Building Their Dream Home

Mark Herras and his wife Nicole Donesa just shared an important milestone in their life: They're finally building their dream home!

Mark and Nicole made the big announcement by uploading a Reel on Instagram. They even named their house after their son, Corky.

"Hard work and determination," the celebrity couple wrote in a joint post on IG, which featured video clips of them tearing down a wall.

"Officially the start of #CasaCorky," they added. "We have a long journey up ahead, but at least we are finally one step closer to our dream. Thank you, God, for the guidance and blessings. This is all for our Corkyboy."

Continue reading below ↓



Mark and Nicole exchanged vows via a civil wedding in September 2021.

They confirmed they were dating in 2019 after working together on the GMA afternoon drama Bihag. They got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their baby, Mark Fernando Donesa Herras, aka Corky, in January 2021.

Congrats, Mark and Nicole!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE ON CELEBS' HOMES:

Jericho Rosales Shares A *Glimpse* Of New York City Home With Wife Kim Jones

Kristel Fulgar Finally Completes Her *Dream* Home

Pia Wurtzbach Gives A Peek Into Her New Home