Markus Paterson Says He *Regrets* Moving To The Philippines: '[Dito] ko na-pick up lahat ng bisyo ko'

Gen Z actor Markus Paterson has been the talk of the town following his split with Darna actress Janella Salvador, who’s also the mother of his son Jude.

Instagram/markus

Even though he’s acted in a number of projects, including Dead Kids and Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi, Markus admits that he never dreamed of being a celebrity—or even moving to the Philippines, for that matter.

“Sobrang blessed ako with my work, with my job, with my family, but yung biggest regret ko talaga, feeling ko is making the decision to move here sa Pilipinas,” he revealed on the third episode of Rise Artists Studio’s video podcast, Boys After Dark.

“Iniwan ko ‘yung tatay ko na matanda na, mag-isa lang sa UK. Doon talaga ‘yung lahat ng pangarap ko… maging piloto, maging military kagaya ng tatay ko. Never ako nangarap maging artista.”

Instagram/markus

The 24-year-old admits that moving to the Philippines negatively affected his mental health. “Wala akong balak talaga tumira dito, everything happened so fast. [Dito] ko na-pick up lahat ng bisyo ko, [depression] ko,” he shared.

“If I did not have Jude, I’d be in the UK already. I’d be in the Air Force, I’d be in the army, I’d be happy.”

Watch Markus' unfiltered confessions and the rest of Boys After Dark's third episode here:

BOYS AFTER DARK Episode 3 | WTF Moments and Deepest Regrets in Life

