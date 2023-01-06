Sorry, no results were found for
OMG! McCoy De Leon’s Alleged *Other Woman* Has Just Signed With VIVA Artists Agency

TikTok star Mary Joy Santiago recently shared photos from her contract signing.
by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 2 hours ago
McCoy de Leon’s Alleged ~Other Woman~ Just Signed With VIVA Artists Agency
PHOTO: Facebook/Mary Joy Santiago
Featured

TikTok star and social media influencer Mary Joy Santiago has recently been the talk of the town following the news of McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson’s breakup, where Mary Joy has been labeled as the actor’s alleged ~*other woman*~.

Although McCoy has already denied that a third party caused their fallout, netizens continued to accuse the actor of cheating on Elisse when a photo of him with Mary Joy started circulating online. It seems to be a blessing in disguise for the TikTok star, however, as the attention apparently landed her the opportunity to sign a contract with VIVA Artists Agency.

“Contract signing [with] Viva Artist. Thank you po Ms. Rhina and Jerico Montemayor,” Mary Joy wrote on Facebook, sharing photos from her contract signing with the talent agency.

Mary Joy Santiago contract signingFacebook/Mary Joy Santiago
Mary Joy Santiago's contract signingFacebook/Mary Joy Santiago

The post garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While her fans are telling others to "mind their own business," some emphasize that ~homewreckers~ shouldn't be supported. One comment reads, "Kahit gaano ka ka-ganda, kung naninira ka ng buhay ng iba or ikaw ang dahilan ng paghihiwalay ng iba, walang kwenta 'yan." Meanwhile, another netizen took to her defense and advised her to do whatever makes her happy.

