ICYMI, Matteo Guidicelli And Sarah Geronimo Celebrated Their *10th Anniversary*

ICYDK, Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo first started dating in 2013. In the early days of their relationship, the Popstar Royalty admitted that they call each other "mahal." The couple announced their engagement in November 2019 but were actually engaged for a year before tying the knot in 2020. Fun fact: Matteo apparently wanted to buy Sarah an engagement ring *as early as 2014*!

Last year he shared a sweet video compilation of their 9th anniversary date, and this 2023 he also took to social media to celebrate their special day. "10 years my love. I love you [red heart emoji]" Matteo wrote on Instagram, sharing a selection of photos from their anniversary date.

In another photo we see the couple were gifted with a celebratory slice of cake, with the words "Happy Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli!" spelled out and surrounded by several hearts. A sweet treat for a special occasion!

Matteo made sure that his longtime love would receive a floral bouquet on their special day, and the bouquet of pink blooms was a lovely touch.

Congratulations on 10 years, Matteo and Sarah!