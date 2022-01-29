We're Loving Matteo Guidicelli And Sarah Geronimo's Outdoorsy Date In Tanay

For their first out-of-town trip in 2022, celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo communed with nature in Tanay, Rizal.

Matteo shared several photos and videos of their trip on social media where he and Sarah walked along a very calm river and the couple enjoyed horseback riding. The actor shared, "Walter the horse spent the night with us."

Nico Bolzico, who's friends with Matteo (and even dog-sat Pochola at one point,) commented, "Do you know how to ride?" Matteo responded, "@nicobolzico see you soon. We ride together. I show you the Bisaya way."

The couple, along with their adorable furbabies, stayed at a super cozy Airbnb called Casa Balario, a quaint vacation home rental near the picturesque Daraitan River.

The couple's fans, otherwise known as #AshMatt, shared more content from Matteo and Sarah's sweet getaway on Instagram.

The longtime couple, who like to keep things private, surprised everyone when they tied the knot in a low-key affair. The couple is set to celebrate their second anniversary on February 20.