Matteo Guidicelli Reveals Sarah Geronimo 'Went Against All Odds' Just For Him

Matteo Guidicelli had a surprise on-air revelation about his relationship with his wife, Sarah Geronimo whom the actor praised because she "went against all odds" just for him.

Matteo's statement happened during the "H.O.P.E." segment of the noontime show Tropang Lol which aired on November 16. A couple on the show was interviewed as they discussed how they made their relationship work despite the disapproval of the man's family of his partner.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The video clip of that particular segment was shared by a Matteo and Sarah fan account on Twitter where the actor said, "That's the beauty of love. Sa pag-ibig, mare-realize talaga natin na hindi tayo perfect as an individual. Pero kapag darating ang tao na talagang swak sa'yo, parang puzzle lang 'yang pag-ibig. Dapat magtulungan kayo para maging buo at maging isa kayo."

Matteo gave praise to the guest as he said, "I really put so much respect to people like you who [go] against all odds, [who] are so brave."

"I'd like to also give it up to my wife, that she went against all odds for me," Matteo added. "At the end of the day, love is the decision of two individuals, not about the people in the family or the people around them anymore. It's about you and your partner."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Matteo and Sarah tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in February 2020 and the couple has been ~ inseparable ~ since 2014. That year, Matteo told the press, "I don't think there's anybody else like her," and added, "Love is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, so I guess there's a never-ending chase in what you want to get… You really have to work hard for it."

MORE CELEBRITY COUPLES:

Richard Gutierrez To Sarah Lahbati On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'This is an adventure of a lifetime'

Dennis Trillo Is Thankful He And Jennylyn Mercado Still Ended Up Together After Breaking Up

Nico Bolzico's Sweet Birthday Present For Solenn Heussaff Will Bring You To Tears