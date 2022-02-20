Matteo Guidicelli On Second Wedding Anniversary With Sarah Geronimo: 'We will be partners for life'

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo celebrated their second wedding anniversary on February 20 and the actor took to Instagram as he penned a short but super sweet message for the singer-actress.

Sharing a series of photos of himself and Sarah, Matteo wrote, "Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life. I love you, my beautiful wife! You're the best. Happy second year anniversary!"

Apart from the sweet post, it looks like Sarah also whipped up a delicious lunch of sinigang na hipon for Matteo as seen on the actor's Instagram Stories post.

In a relationship since 2013, Matteo and Sarah surprised everyone when they tied the knot in 2020 as there was no official confirmation from the two celebs. The couple announced their engagement in November 2019, but they've been actually engaged for a year prior to the announcement.

Happy anniversary, Matteo and Sarah!