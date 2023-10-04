Aww, Maureen Wroblewitz Greets Her Beau A 'Happy Boyfriends' Day'

Aww, Maureen Wroblewitz looks happily in love with her new boyfriend, Noah Steinbuch!

On National Boyfriend's Day, October 3, Maureen cheerfully shared an appreciation IG story of Noah. She shared a clip of them together goofily looking at the camera, with the caption "happy bf day *heart emoji*" Maureen even posted another clip showing them wearing matching lipgloss.

Curious who is Maureen's new lover? Well, Noah is a Fil-Am model based in the U.S., and this is not the first time that he appeared on Maureen's Instagram.

Even though these two have been keeping things ~low-key and private~, they are not holding back their love and appreciation of each other through messages on social media.

The model expressed her joy in her new relationship in an earlier interview with PEP.ph. "I'm very happy," she briefly stated.

It appeared that Maureen did a *soft-launch* of her new lover with a birthday post saying, "happy birthday to the one that makes me feel like i’m the luckiest girl in the world. Not only because you are kind, patient, understanding with the most beautiful heart and soul but most importantly, because your gentle love teaches me how I can love myself more everyday."

It was a post from June 2023 which also included a photo of a man almost kissing Maureen. Days after her rumored soft-launch post, Maureen shared 10 photos of her very own birthday dump on Instagram.

Scanning through the photos, we found the 9th photo to be a flat lay of Instax snaps of her together with Noah. She described it as a "bday dinner *heart emoji*"

But ICDYK, Maureen has already been quite open about her relationship with Noah since November 2022. The model-beauty queen once shared a clip of her sitting together with Noah—who was then unnamed—on a beach vacation with friends.