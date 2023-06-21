OMG, Did Maureen Wroblewitz Just Post The *Sweetest* Photo With Her Rumored New BF?

It was in November last year when Fil-German model Maureen Wroblewitz was spotted getting ~close~ to a mystery man by the beach, months after she confirmed her split with her ex-BF Juan Karlos Labajo. While we're not entirely sure about the man's identity, it was rumored that he *might* be the 24-year-old's new flame.

Instagram/mauwrob

Mau has kept mum about the rumors for months. Fast forward to June 2023, however, the Asia's Next Top Model titleholder just posted the *sweetest* birthday message for her rumored BF on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the one that makes me feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote. "Not only because you are kind, patient, understanding with the most beautiful heart and soul but most importantly, because your gentle love teaches me how I can love myself more everyday." Aww!

Instagram/mauwrob

The comments section was filled with the most supportive messages from Maureen's fans and friends.

"My parents! So much love for you two," says Mau's fellow model Maria Isabela Galeria. So cute!

Instagram/mauwrob

Instagram/mauwrob

Stay happy, Mau!