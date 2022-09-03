Mavy Legaspi On Kyline Alcantara's Birthday: 'I wish I could attach my heart to this birthday wish'

It's Kyline Alcantara's 20th birthday on September 3, and her on-screen partner, Mavy Legaspi took to Instagram to post the coziest photos with the actress that came with the sweetest message.

"I wish I could attach my heart to this birthday wish," Mavy's message reads. "Only then you might understand how much you mean to me. I wish you are always happy, and I will try to make that reality for you."

He added, "Thank you for being that smile when I'm feeling blue. Thank you, for coming into my life."

Addressing Kyline by what looks like their pet names for each other, the actor ended his message with, "Happy birthday, Wolfie."

Mavy's mom, actress Carmina Villaroel, previously said in an interview that she *totally* approves of Kyline for her son because they have a special bond together. In December 2021, Kyline and Mavy answered fan questions that they vlogged about and one of the questions that came up was if the two of them were in a relationship. Kyline said, "It's a yes! It's like a friendship na relationship. There are a lot of types of relationships, and kung ano ang mayroon kami ngayon, it's really our own."

