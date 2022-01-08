Mavy Legaspi Tells Kyline Alcantara: 'You be the Mary Jane, I'll be your Peter Parker'

Mavy Legaspi just posted the most ~kilig~ photos with Kyline Alcantara on January 8.
The 21-year-old actor posted photos of himself with Kyline as he was dressed in a Spider-Man suit. He posted, "You be the Mary Jane, I'll be your Peter Parker."
Mavy's twin, Cassy Legaspi posted "OMG" to the photo, which probably means his team-up with Kyline is sister-approved.
Meanwhile, Kyline shared a different set of photos with Mavy where she wrote, "Found my Spidey."
Mavy and Kyline have been posting some pretty ~serious~ couple photos on social media. Mavy made references to popular movies such as Top Gun and Titanic in his recent photos with Kyline.
And most recently, for Mavy's 21st birthday on January 6, Kyline took to Instagram to post the sweetest message for Mavy: "I'm so happy to be a part of your 21st birthday. Wholeheartedly, I just want to thank you for everything."
The two Kapuso actors were recently paired in the teleserye I Left My Heart in Sorsogon where Kyline played the role of Tiff and Mavy as Basti. The two celebs haven't confirmed their relationship, but in a vlog in December 2021, Kyline answered "Yes" when a fan asked if they were in a relationship. She expounded by saying, "It's like a friendship na relationship. There are a lot of types of relationships, and kung ano ang mayroon kami ngayon, it's really our own."