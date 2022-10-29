Maxene Magalona's ~Empowering~ Message For Singles And Divorcees: 'Live your truth unapologetically'

Following Maxene Magalona's graceful announcement of her separation from ex-husband Rob Mananquil, the actress took to Instagram to post an empowering message for her fellow singles and divorcees that gave a message of hope and peace.

In an Instagram post this past week, Maxene started her message by writing, "Whether you're single, taken, married, divorced, or widowed—it doesn't really matter. Your relationship status doesn't define you. Neither does your job title, the amount of money you have in the bank, or the number of followers you have on Instagram."

The actress said that a person is already worthy, perfect, and whole–with or without worldly possessions. "This is how God created you–in his image and likeness," Maxene wrote. "Do you think God makes mistakes? He never does. Which is why you being here is not an accident. You have a purpose in this world and it is not just to go to school, get married, have kids, and work for money until you die."

Maxene added, "You are here to thrive, flourish and become your most authentic and BEST self! The one who is kind, fearless, full of energy and love."

She also gave out a reminder: "Don’t just exist. LIVE. Live your truth unapologetically." The actress also advised, "Find out who you truly are underneath the surface by connecting to your soul." She said that once you find out who you really are without the labels and stories, only then will you discover your purpose.

"Don’t let your ego trick you into thinking that you need to fight for your right to be loved and accepted because darling, you are the most beautiful thing to ever exist in this world," she added. "You are a miracle. Don't let anything or anyone tell you otherwise. Cheers to all my fellow single souls + divorcees out there. This happy battle is for you."

