OMG, Maxine Medina Is ~Officially~ Engaged

There is nothing we love more than a celebrity engagement. A glimpse at the shiny accessory, a sappy proposal story, and an Instagram post to document everything. Case in point: Maxine Medina took to her social platform today to reveal that she’s engaged to marry her boyfriend of three years Timmy Llana, and we can’t help but celebrate with her!

“Finally. My forever @timmyllana” was her short and sweet caption, sharing a close-up of her engagement ring, coupled with some snapshots of the memorable moment when she was ~officially~ asked by Timmy to be his wife.

The proposal took place in Club Paradise Palawan, a perfect and seemingly ~*sentimental*~ setting for the groom-to-be, given his occupation as a professional diver.

Maxine and Timmy started dating almost four years ago and will celebrate their anniversary in June. Last year, the former Miss Universe-Philippines titleholder penned her boyfriend the sweetest birthday message. “Happy birthday, babe! Thanks for bringing so much joy and fun to my heart. You deserve only the best and that’s me. I love you!”

Aww. Congratulations, lovebirds!

