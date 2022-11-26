Maymay Entrata Reveals She Only Started Taking Singing Lessons In 2021 As She Wins An Awit Award

Maymay Entrata was named the Favorite Female Artist at the recently concluded Awit Awards 2022 held on November 23!

Maymay also received nominations for Best Dancing Recording, Best Music Video, and Favorite Song for her 2021 single "AMAKABOGERA" from the album MPOWERED.

In her acceptance speech, Maymay was in disbelief as she received her award which was presented by P-pop boy group VXON. She revealed that it was only in 2021 that she began to take singing lessons. She said, "2021 ang pinaka-challenging na taon sa buhay ko. Muntik na po ako umalis sa industriya, umabot na po doon."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Tapos, hindi ko na mahal yung sarili ko tapos binigay sa akin yung 'AMAKABOGERA' tapos sabi ko, 'Bakit po ako, Lord?' Hindi pa naman ako passionate sa pagkanta at dito sa musika. Tapos, while nagtatanong ako sa kasagutan ng Panginoon, ginawa ko po, nag-singing lesson ako at nabigyan ko po ng hustisya yung kanta."

Posting about taking home an Awit Award and sharing snaps of her performance during the show, Maymay wrote on Instagram, "Nakakataba po ng puso ang gabi na ito. Salamat po, @awitawards sa recognition ho na ito, isa po ito sa patunay na bunga ng pinag-aralan ko dito po sa industriya ng musika."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

In October 2022, Maymay received a nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards for the 'Best Asia Act' category, and the song also won an award at the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Music.

Congrats, Maymay!

MORE AWARD-WINNING PINAYS:

Kylie Verzosa Receives Her Best Actress Award For 'The Housemaid' At The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2022

Belle Mariano Was Just Named Outstanding Asian Star At The Seoul International Drama Awards!

Wow! Cassy Legaspi Bags The German Moreno Youth Achievement Award At The 69th FAMAS Awards